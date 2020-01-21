Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Holdings Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 95,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,656. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.