Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stake Lowered by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 259,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1106 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

