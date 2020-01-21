Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,732 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $54,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,803. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $96.47 and a 1-year high of $118.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

