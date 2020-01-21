Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE:IO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,469. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

