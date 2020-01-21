Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
NYSE:IO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,469. Ion Geophysical has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ion Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.
