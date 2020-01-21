IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Up 1%

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), 473,345 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 306% from the average session volume of 116,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.63 ($0.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.67.

About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for IronRidge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronRidge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.