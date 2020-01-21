Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.19. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $143.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.33.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.