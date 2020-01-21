Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 2,089,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

