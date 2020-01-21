Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 743,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 117,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

