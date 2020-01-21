iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.13

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $36.70, with a volume of 9245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AOK)

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

