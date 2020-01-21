iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.78. 5,789,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,130. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $262.26 and a one year high of $333.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.85 and a 200 day moving average of $306.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

