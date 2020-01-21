iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.95 and a one year high of $210.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.