iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,505,000 after buying an additional 93,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 959,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 99,787 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.44. 789,534 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.