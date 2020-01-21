iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,591,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. 682,824 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64.

