iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.42

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 26400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

