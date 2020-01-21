iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,477. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

