iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stock Holdings Increased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKH. High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.26. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,300. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.10 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.28.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

