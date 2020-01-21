iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,850,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

