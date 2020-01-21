iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 17.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.46. The stock had a trading volume of 54,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,184. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.40 and a 52-week high of $184.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

