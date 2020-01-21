iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

