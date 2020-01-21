iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.36

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.36 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 449100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

