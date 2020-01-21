iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,038 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 812.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 1,456,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,092. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

