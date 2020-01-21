iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.86

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.86 and last traded at $131.78, with a volume of 556300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

