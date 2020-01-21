Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 78,921 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

DIS traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $143.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The company has a market cap of $258.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

