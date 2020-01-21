Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,758 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $76,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. 7,403,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

