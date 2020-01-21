Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,377,000 after buying an additional 1,073,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after purchasing an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,431,000 after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,417. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.51 and a 52-week high of $92.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

