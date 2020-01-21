Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 126,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $56,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,158. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $50.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

