Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 43,634 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $44,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,973. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

