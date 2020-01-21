Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 75,191 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,191 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $85,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.