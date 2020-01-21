JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Shares Down 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.89, 3,483 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 431% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33.

JCDecaux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

