JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.75 ($32.27).

Several research analysts have commented on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

EPA DEC traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.88 ($30.09). The company had a trading volume of 202,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.61.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

