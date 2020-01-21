JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

JD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,646. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

