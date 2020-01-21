JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 2,061 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BB&T Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 72,382,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,522,133. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

