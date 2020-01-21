JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $7.33 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

