JMG Financial Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. 3,507,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

