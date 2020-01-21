JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 67,878 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,878 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 73.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,066. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

