John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.25, approximately 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 37,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 273,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

