Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.28 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $2,279,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.41. 1,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $119.80 and a 52 week high of $152.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

