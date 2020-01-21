Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 5,940,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,031,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $585.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

