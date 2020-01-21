KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 40,284 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 125.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 457,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.72.

INTC traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,263,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

