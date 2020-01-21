Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research firms have commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 741,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 1,378,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

