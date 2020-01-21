KekCoin Reaches Market Cap of $361,069.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $361,069.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KekCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022406 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009655 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.02721424 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.