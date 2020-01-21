Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lessened by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 14,430,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

