Komodo Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, BarterDEX and Bitbns. Komodo has a market cap of $72.61 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00607116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00124047 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002754 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,968,838 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Binance, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

