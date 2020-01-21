Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) Director Andrea Melissa Zaradic Sells 140,000 Shares

Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) Director Andrea Melissa Zaradic sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$44,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,200.53.

Shares of CVE:KTN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,032. Kootenay Silver Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 price objective on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

