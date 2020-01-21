Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 124,509 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. 202,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

