Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 8,183,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit