Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 8,183,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.