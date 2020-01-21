Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,771 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,771 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,862,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $156,162,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 7,093,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $62.93 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

