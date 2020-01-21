Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 830,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

