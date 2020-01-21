Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.52.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,078. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $387.95 and a fifty-two week high of $598.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $576.79 and a 200-day moving average of $545.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

