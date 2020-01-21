Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.11. The company had a trading volume of 615,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.92.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

